AC Milan end losing run in Serie A by drawing with Lazio 1-1

ROME (AP) " Suso saved AC Milan from more misery by scoring a late equalizer at Lazio for 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Milan had lost three straight and was desperate to change course in a key match for the Europa League places.

Lazio remained sixth, three points ahead of Milan.

Midfielder Lucas Biglia converted a penalty in first-half injury time for Lazio after Milan's 17-year-old goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was whistled for tripping Ciro Immobile.

Donnarumma kept Milan in the match with tough saves then Suso evaded three defenders to score with a delightful solo effort inside the area five minutes from time.

As usual, Milan struggled in the first half, conceding the most shots (16) and shots on target (eight) in the first half of any Serie A match this season.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

