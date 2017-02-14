Rangers sign lefty Loewen to minor deal with spring invite

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) " Left-hander Adam Loewen has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.
The deal was announced Monday, a day before Rangers pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Arizona.
Loewen spent last season in the Arizona organization, going 5-3 with a 3.91 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Reno. He was 1-0 in eight appearances for the Diamondbacks.
In 63 major league games (29 starts) with Baltimore (2006-08), Philadelphia (2015), and Arizona (2016), Loewen is 10-8 with a 5.85 ERA. He also spent time as an outfielder from 2009-14, including 14 games in the majors with Toronto in 2011.
Loewen is set to pitch for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
