STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) " Son of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky arrested on child sex charges.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) " Son of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky arrested on child sex charges.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 14 Feb 2017 10:21:40 Processing Time: 19ms