Pitcher Odorizzi, Rays take salary dispute to arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) " Pitcher Jake Odorizzi and the Tampa Bay Rays have gone to salary arbitration.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Odorizzi asked arbitrators Edna Francis, Margaret Brogan and James Oldham for a raise from $520,700 to $4.1 million. The Rays argued during Monday's hearing that he should be paid $3,825,000.

A right-hander who turns 27 next month, Odorizzi was 10-6 with a 3.69 ERA last year, his third full season with the Rays.

A decision won't be issued until all cases involving first-time eligible starting pitchers are completed. Milwaukee's Chase Anderson, Houston's Collin McHugh, Toronto's Marcus Stroman and Arizona's Taijuan Walker also have had hearings and are awaiting decisions. St. Louis' Michael Wacha is among five players scheduled for hearings this week.

Teams and players have split six decisions: Oakland outfielder Khris Davis ($5 million), Miami pitcher David Phelps ($4.6 million) and New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores ($2.2 million) won, and Arizona pitcher Shelby Miller ($4.7 million), Boston pitcher Fernando Abad ($2 million) and Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph ($700,000) lost.