Manny Pacquiao asks his Twitter followers to decide his next opponent

Manny Pacquiao has asked his Twitter followers to vote on who his next world title defence should be against.

The Filipino beat Jesse Vargas to win the WBO world welterweight title by unanimous decision in November and Pacquiao has now called on his 100,000 followers to help him pick his next opponent.

"Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE?" the 28-year-old tweeted along with a poll featuring British fighters Kell Brook and Amir Khan.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

Pacquiao retired from boxing after beating Timothy Bradley in April 2016, but returned to the ring to claim Vargas' world welterweight title in Las Vegas.

The Twitter poll also included Australian boxer, Jeff Horn - who Pacquiao was reported to be in talks with over a potential fight - and Terence Crawford.

A spokesman for Pacquiao revealed the 38-year-old was due to meet his manager Michael Koncz on Monday and a statement about his next fight would be issued soon after.

With six hours left to run on the online poll, Amir Khan was the overwhelming fan's favourite to face Pacquiao with the Bolton-born fighter garnering 48% of the vote.

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently admitted any plans to stage a long-awaited fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook were "dead in the water."

The two fighters were unable to agree on financial terms for the fight and both are now expected to seek alternative opponents.

"We've had a number of meetings with Team Khan over the last few weeks and on Friday we had a further meeting in Bolton along with Kell's Dad," said Hearn.

"We feel this fight is easy to make with a straight 50-50 split, but Khan's team felt Kell didn't deserve anywhere near 50-50. It was a very quick meeting!"

