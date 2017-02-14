Hockey: Black Sticks looking for big start

The women's Blacks Sticks are set to play their opening test of the season against Argentina.

The women's side have travelled over to Buenos Aires to play a six test series against the number two side in the world, in preparation for the F.I.H Women's World League final later this year.

Assistant Coach Sean Dancer says before they can worry about that, they're focused on getting some momentum from this series for their World Cup Qualifier in June.

Dancer says although this is an introduction tournament for the year, it's important they start getting things right straight away.

The first test of the series starts at 10am.

