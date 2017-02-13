12:13am Tue 14 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Tennis umpire Gabas has surgery after being hit in eye

LONDON (AP) " Tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery on a fractured bone under his left eye after being hit by a ball struck by Canadian player Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup match.

The International Tennis Federation says "chair umpire Arnaud Gabas has undergone successful surgery in France to repair a fracture of the orbital bone under his left eye."

The 17-year-old Shapovalov hit a ball in anger in the deciding match against Kyle Edmund of Britain on Feb. 5. He was immediately defaulted and fined $7,000 by the ITF.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 14 Feb 2017 01:03:38 Processing Time: 21ms