India v Bangladesh Test Scoreboard

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Scoreboard Monday at the end of the one-off test between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:
India, 1st Innings 687-6 dec.
Bangladesh, 1st Innings 388
India, 2nd Innings: 159-4 dec
Bangladesh, 2nd Innings:
(Overnight 103-3)
Tamim Iqbal c Kohli b Ashwin 3
Soumya Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42
Mominul Haque c Rahane b Ashwin 27
Mahmudullah c Kumar b Sharma 64
Shakib Al Hasan c Pujara b Jadeja 22
Mushfiqur Rahim c Jadeja b Ashwin 23
Sabbir Rahman lbw b Sharma 22
Mehedi Hasan Miraz c Saha b Jadeja 23
Kamrul Islam Rabbi not out 3
Taijul Islam c Rahul b Jadeja 6
Taskin Ahmed lbw b Ashwin 1
Extras: (4b, 7lb, 3nb) 14
Total: (all out) 250
Overs: 100.3. Minutes: 377.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-71, 3-75, 4-106, 5-162, 6-213, 7-225, 8-242, 9-249, 10-250.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8-4-15-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 30.3-10-73-4, Ishant Sharma 13-3-40-2 (3nb), Umesh Yadav 12-2-33-0, Ravindra Jadeja 37-15-78-4.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.
Toss: Won by India.
