Cambodia's Vathanaka arrives in Japan for stint in J-League

TOKYO (AP) " Cambodian international Chan Vathanaka, the first player from his country to play at the professional level in Japan, arrived in Tokyo on Monday promising to help his new team earn swift promotion.

On loan from Cambodian side Boeung Ket Angkor, Vathanaka vowed to make an impact at J-3 club Fujieda.

Vathanaka said: "I have a strong belief that the team Fujieda will be promoted to J-2 at the end of the season, and that is my main achievement while I am here playing in Japan."

Vathanaka finished the 2016 Cambodian League as the top scorer for the second consecutive year with 22 goals, helping his team win the title in the last match of the season.

The 23-year-old forward has 10 goals in 28 appearances for Cambodia's national team.

The move is seen as part of the J-League's push to develop business across North and Southeast Asia.