India beats Bangladesh by 208 runs in one-off test

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday:

India, 1st Innings: 687-7 (Virat Kohli 204, Murali Vijay 108, Wriddhiman Saba 106, Cheteshwar Pujara 83, Ajinkya Rahane 82, Ravindra Jadeja 60 not out; Taijul Islam 3-156, Mehedi Hasan 2-165)

Bangladesh, 1st Innings: 388 (Mushfiqur Rahman 127, Shakib Al Hasan 82, Mehedi Hasan 51; Umesh Yadav 3-84, Ravibdra Jadeja 2-70, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-98)

India 2nd innings: 159-4 (Cheteshwar Pujara 54 not out; Taskin Ahmed 2-43, Shakib Al Hasan 2-50)

Bangladesh 2nd Innings: 250 (Mahmudullah 64; Ravinchandran Ashwin 4-73, Ravindra Jadeja 4-78).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

