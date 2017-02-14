Racing: Winx pulls out blinder in Sydney

By Michael Guerin

Champion mare Winx has turned her comeback into little more than a A$269,000 ($286,000) track work gallop at Randwick.

The wonder mare overcame a tardy start to cruise clear of old foe Hartnell and win the Star Apollo Stakes untouched in the hands of Hugh Bowman at the meeting which was transferred from Saturday to yesterday because of the extreme heat in Sydney over the weekend.

Backed in $1.12 with NZ TAB bookies, Winx was fresh up since her unbelievable Cox Plate win in October but paraded looking fantastic and raced accordingly.

After her slow start Bowman was able to push forward to a midfield position and she ambled up three wide on the home bend to put the race to bed, giving punters who took the tiny odds no reason for concern.

"With a genuine speed one was able to travel well throughout and with the blink of an eye it was all over," said Bowman.

"My only worry going into the race was if there was no tempo but that went at a good gallop and that really helped.

"Chris [Waller, trainer] and his team have done a great job to have her ready after so long away from the races and it's a privilege to be part of this."

Winx took her winning sequence to 14 and it is hard to see her being beaten at weight-for-age this autumn as she counts down to her main aim of this campaign, the A$4 million Queen Elizabeth at Randwick on April 8.

- NZ Herald