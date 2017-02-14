Racing: Classy filly on 'holiday' after Te Rapa defeat on Saturday

Leading filly Volpe Veloce has gone to the paddock for a well-deserved break.

The daughter of Foxwedge was immediately spelled in the wake of her first defeat in eight starts when she ran fourth after failing to stay 2000m in Saturday's group 2 Sir Tristram Fillies' Classic at Te Rapa.

"She was quite tired, she's been up for a fair while, so we've tipped her out for a holiday," trainer Graham Richardson said yesterday.

"She's done us all proud and, at this stage of her life, a mile is as far as she wants to go.

"Depending on how she spells, we could have her back for the Te Aroha fillies and mares' race."

The group 1 Fiber Fresh NZ Thoroughbred Breeders' Stakes on April 8 is a possible autumn target for Volpe Veloce, who is unlikely to race at the Queensland winter carnival.

"If we went anywhere it would more likely to be Melbourne," Richardson said.

Volpe Veloce has this season won the group 2 Eight Carat Classic, the group 3 Eulogy Stakes and the listed Karaka Mile. She currently leads the NZ Bloodstock Filly of the Year series with 14 points from La Diosa on 12 and Nicoletta with 10.

Meanwhile, Richardson is currently in Sydney sourcing more talent for his Matamata stable, with his purchases including another Foxwedge filly, bought for A$135,000 ($143,000).

- NZ Racing Desk