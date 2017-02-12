Larissa, Talita win Fort Lauderdale beach volleyball

FOUR LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) " Larissa and Talita beat Brazilian countrywomen Agatha and Eduarda "Duda" 21-15, 21-18 on Sunday to win the Swatch Beach Volleyball Fort Lauderdale major event.

"It was a very tough match and difficult to play against another Brazilian team we're so familiar with, but the crowd was great," Larissa said. "The people of Fort Lauderdale love their beach volleyball and they made it memorable for me."

Larissa won her 60th career title.

Germany's Julia Sude and Chantal Laboureur finished third, beating Americans Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross 21-14, 21-14).

Saymon Barbosa and Alvaro Filho beat Evandro Oliveira and Andre Loyola on Saturday in another all-Brazilian final for the men's title.