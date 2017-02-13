Israel Dagg re-signs with New Zealand Rugby until 2019

All Black back Israel Dagg has announced he is staying in New Zealand rugby until 2019.

So ive decided to stick around till 2019.. thank you crusadersrugbyteam hawkesbaymagpies &... https://t.co/DgAAPbaPkh — Israel Akuhata Dagg (@izzy_dagg) February 12, 2017

The 28-year-old Dagg's signature completes the All Blacks outside-back stocks, with fullback Ben Smith having already rejected massive offers from Europe.

Dagg's future was in serious doubt after missing the 2015 World Cup squad, but he bounced back brilliantly, once Hansen switched him to the wing and returned Smith to fullback.

However, NZR has lost first five-eighth Aaron Cruden to Montpellier.

"We wanted to keep all three, but my gut feeling was we'd probably lose Crudes," Hansen told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch over the weekend.

"We've got the positive news from [Ben] and we're hoping to hear something positive from Izzy shortly, rather than negative news.

"If we can keep them both, it would be a fantastic effort and you have to say the rugby union have done a great job."

More to come

- NZ Herald