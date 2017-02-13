France snatch late Six Nations win over gallant Scots

France needed two late penalties from flyhalf Camille Lopez to beat Scotland 22-16 in a hard-fought Six Nations match, after the Scots had clawed back to draw level heading into the last 10 minutes.

Scotland won its opening game last weekend against Ireland, but still has not won in France since 1999.

With the visitors tiring, Lopez held his nerve to give France a much-needed win, after last weekend's close defeat against England, where the French were beaten by a late try in a 19-16 loss.

Scotland's tries came from star fullback Stuart Hogg in the first half - his third of the tournament - and lock Tim Swinson's effort after the break. Neither was converted, with flyhalf Finn Russell failing to kick the extras from in front of the posts, after Swinson's try.

Centre Gael Fickou finished off a good French move in the first half and his converted try opened up a 13-5 lead.

Despite having the advantage of a dominant scrum, France made sloppy mistakes that allowed the Scots back into the game.

However, following Lopez's two penalties, a converted try in the last four minutes proved too much a task for Scotland.

Vern Cotter's side picked up a defensive bonus point, moving it level on five points with France.

France is in fourth place, Scotland is fifth and Italy is last. England leads after its two opening victories.

France's team has yet to properly gel under coach Guy Noves, but at least found a way to win this time, following narrow defeats to England, New Zealand and Australia.

Lopez has been erratic in the past, but was on target today, when he slotted a penalty from nearly 40 metres out for an early lead.

Scotland hit back through Hogg, who scored two tries in a 27-22 win over the Irish at Murrayfield last weekend, and expertly took his first opportunity, after a gritty opening 15 minutes.

Following a long spell of Scottish ball-carrying pressure, Hogg collected a short pass from centre Huw Jones and then stood up scrumhalf Baptiste Serin for a try in the right corner. Scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw's conversion attempt from the touchline hit the bar.

Soon after, flanker Hamish Watson was penalised for blocking Serin and Lopez's penalty made it 6-5.

Then, Scotland's chances were dealt a blow, when Laidlaw went off with a knock after 25 minutes and was replaced by Ali Price.

Price's first move was to shove Lopez to the ground, with Lopez bouncing back up on his feet and shoving him back, prompting a brief melee as several others joined in.

After Lopez missed a routine penalty, his effort also striking the bar, France moved further ahead. The French drove forward relentlessly, stretching the Scottish line, and after several phases, the ball was moved wide to Fickou, who darted into the right corner for a converted try.

With Laidlaw off the pitch, kicking duties went to Russell and he trimmed the deficit back to 13-11 heading into the break.

Scotland was starting to look the better side and careless defending from France fullback Scott Spedding gifted Scotland the go-ahead try early into the second period.

Winger Tommy Seymour charged down the right wing and spotted Spedding too far forward. Seymour chipped an angled kick toward him, Spedding put both his hands out to gather the bouncing ball, but completely misjudged, as it went over his head.

Seymour ran around him, gathered it back and then intelligently fed Swinson for a try under the posts.

Then came Russell's awful miss, drawing mocking roars from the French crowd at Stade de France.Lopez's penalty restored parity, but Spedding was not having much luck with his feet either, and his penalty from halfway drifted wide.

With the clock winding down, brilliant Scottish defending held up the French four times near the line and France centre Remi Lamerat's try was ruled out following a replay. It appeared a marginal call whether Lamerat had full control of the ball before putting it down.

That set up a frantic final 10 minutes, with tempers heating on a chilly afternoon. France had the clear edge in the scrums, but grew increasingly frustrated at not scoring the try it craved.

But at least Lopez was proving reliable.