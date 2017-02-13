6:30am Mon 13 February
Six Nations Rugby Results

Ireland 63 (CJ Stander 3, Craig Gilroy 3, Keith Earls 2, Garry Ringrose tries; Paddy Jackson 9 conversions), Italy 10 (Penalty try; Carlo Canna conversion, penalty). HT: 28-10

England 21 (Ben Youngs, Elliot Daly tries; Owen Farrell conversion, 3 penalties), Wales 16 (Liam Williams try; Leigh Halfpenny conversion, 3 penalties). HT: 8-13

France 22 (Gael Fickou try; Camille Lopez conversion, 5 penalties), Scotland 16 (Stuart Hogg, Tim Swinson tries; Finn Russell 2 penalties). HT: 13-11

