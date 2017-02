SAINT-DENIS, France " France beat Scotland 22-16 at Stade de France in Six Nations rugby on Sunday:

___

France 22 (Gael Fickou try; Camille Lopez conversion, 5 penalties), Scotland 16 (Stuart Hogg, Tim Swinson tries; Finn Russell 2 penalties). HT: 13-11.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings