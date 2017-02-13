France edges Scotland 22-16 in hard fought 6 Nations match

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) " France needed two late penalties from flyhalf Camille Lopez to beat Scotland 22-16 in a hard-fought Six Nations match on Sunday, after the Scots had clawed back to draw level heading into the last 10 minutes.

Scotland won its opening game last weekend against Ireland but still has not won in France since 1999.

With the visitors tiring, Lopez held his nerve to give France a much-needed win after last weekend's close defeat against England, where the French were beaten by a late try in a 19-16 loss.

Scotland's tries came from star fullback Stuart Hogg in the first half " his third of the tournament " and lock Tim Swinson's effort after the break.

Center Gael Fickou finished off a good French move in the first half and his converted try opened up a 13-5 lead.

But despite having the advantage of a dominant scrum, France made sloppy mistakes that allowed the Scots back into the game.

However, following Lopez's two penalties, a converted try in the last four minutes proved too much a task for Scotland.