Monaco's Boschilia out with cruciate knee ligament injury

MONACO (AP) " Monaco forward Gabriel Boschilia faces a long spell out after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during Saturday's 5-0 home win against Metz.

The 20-year-old Brazilian went off on a stretcher midway through the second half following a heavy tackle from defender Jonathan Rivierez.

League leader Monaco said on its website that Boschilia will undergo surgery, without saying how long he is expected to be out.

Boschilia is one of several promising young players in the Monaco squad and has scored eight goals this season.