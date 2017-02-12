Rugby: Serious injuries for NZ sides at Brisbane Tens

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

All Black contenders have gone down with serious leg injuries on the final day of the Brisbane Tens today.

Chiefs halfback Brad Weber and prop Mitchell Graham both sufferred nasty injuries in their side's victory in the final over the Crusaders, while Hurricanes loose forward Vaea Fifita also was stretched off against the Crusaders, in the semifinal.

Early reports out of the Hurricanes camp suggest Fifita has broken his leg after a heavy fall from a lineout- a potential roadblock for the powerful ball-carrier who was called into the All Blacks late last year.

Likewise, Weber has been on the fringes of the All Blacks for several seasons now, playing one test against Samoa.

The livewire halfback went down awkwardly in a tackle, with Crusaders players immediately calling for the medical staff as Weber clutched at his knee.

Weber was stretchered from the field, and later re-emerged in a wheelchair with ice and strapping heavily covering his knee.

Graham's injury looked the most serious of the lot, getting his leg trapped underneath a tackle and crying out in pain.

What looked to be a broken leg required oxygen from the medics, but Graham was in good spirits coming off the field, giving a thumbs up to the crowd and teammates, before hilariously dabbing to a round of applause.

- NZ Herald