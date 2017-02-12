Man dies, 4 injured in annual water skiing race in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " A man died Sunday and four others were injured during an annual water skiing race on the Murray River on the border between New South Wales and Victoria states.

Organizers of the Southern 80 race said the man died despite attempts to revive him on the riverbank. No details were provided on how the accident occurred.

They said a man in his 20s was also flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital in serious but stable condition with head and spinal injuries and a woman had a neck injury.

Two other competitors " a man with rib and shoulder injuries and a man with serious head and spinal injuries " were also taken to a nearby hospital.

Ski Racing Australia said the remainder of the event was called off due to the accidents.