India bat again after Bangladesh bowled out for 388

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Bangladesh was bowled out for 388 shortly before lunch on day four, to trail India by 299 after the first innings, of the one-off test against India in Hyderabad on Sunday.

India chose to not enforce the follow-on, and was 1-0 after one over at the interval, for an overall lead of 300 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 127, for his fifth test hundred, as he led Bangladesh's fight back in response to the host's mammoth first innings' total of 687-6d.

Starting from overnight 322-6, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-52) bowled Mehedi Hasan Miraz for 51 in the first over of the day, ending his 87-run partnership with Rahim for the seventh wicket.

Rahim continued to anchor the visitor's innings and reached his hundred off 235 balls as Bangladesh crossed 350 in the 118th over.

Taijul Islam (10) and Taskin Ahmed (8) made India work hard for their wickets as Bangladesh batted for time knowing it will need to bat last on a turning wicket to save the game.

Rahim was then last man dismissed, caught behind off Ravichandran Ashwin (2-98) after a stay of 381 minutes at the crease. He faced 262 deliveries and hit 16 fours as well as two sixes.

It was Ashwin's 250th wicket in 45 tests, surpassing Australian paceman Dennis Lillee's record of 48 matches.

Umesh Yadav took 3-84 and Ravindra Jadeja finished with 2-70.