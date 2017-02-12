Marvin Musquin races to first 450SX Class victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) " Frenchman Marvin Musquin dominated the AMA Supercross race Saturday night at AT&T Stadium for his first career 450SX Class victory.

The KTM rider led all 26 laps, easily holding off Honda's Cole Seely.

Husqvarna's Jason Anderson was third, followed by KTM's Ryan Dungey and Husqvarna's Dean Wilson. Dungey leads the season standings, 18 points ahead of Musquin after seven of 16 events.

Ken Roczen, the Honda star who won the first two races of the season, is sidelined with wrist and arm injuries sustained in a crash.

Kawasaki's Justin Hill raced to his fourth straight Western Regional 250SK victory. Austin Forkner was second on a Kawasaki. Hill leads the standings, 21 points ahead of Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger.