Switzerland and France all square in Fed Cup match

GENEVA (AP) " Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky downed Alize Cornet in straight sets to give the host's a flying start, before Kristina Mladenovic hit back for France later Saturday to level its Fed Cup match at 1-1.

Bacsinszky downed Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 in the opening match, but not before requiring medical treatment for a wasp sting at 3-3 in the first set.

Later, 23rd-ranked Kristina Mladenovic leveled the tie for the 2016 finalists when she eased past Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4.

The reverse singles and doubles take place on Sunday with the winners to face either Belarus or the Netherlands in the semifinals.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

