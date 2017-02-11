11:58am Sun 12 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fred Couples stroke back in PGA Champions Tour event

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) " Fred Couples birdied the final two holes Saturday to pull within a stroke of the leaders in the PGA Champions Tour's Allianz Championship.

The 57-year-old Couples shot a 7-under 65 to reach 11-under 133 on The Old Course at Broken Sound.

Doug Garwood, Joe Durant, Scott McCarron and first-round leader Olin Browne shared the top spot, all birdieing the par-5 18th. Garwood shot 64, Durant 65, McCarron 66, and Browne 69. Tom Pernice Jr. had a 64 to match Couples at 11 under.

Couples is playing in Florida for the first time since the 2006 Honda Classic. He birdied the first three holes, dropped a stroke on the par-4 fourth, birdied the par-5 sixth and eagled the par-4 10th. The Hall of Famer won the last of his 11 senior titles in 2014.

Bernhard Langer was tied for 54th after his second straight 71. The 59-year-old German star is coming off a victory in the season opener in Hawaii, his 30th career victory on the PGA Tour Champions. He won the Allianz Championship in 2010.

Defending champion Esteban Toledo was 8 under after a 67.

Winning Ryder Cup captains Jose Maria Olazabal and Paul McGinley are making their debuts on the 50-and-over tour in the first full-field event of the year. Olazabal was tied for 23rd at 6 under after a 67, and McGinley was tied for 44th at 3 under after a 73.

John Daly eagled the 18th in a 75 that left him tied for 69th at 2 over.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 12 Feb 2017 12:48:41 Processing Time: 16ms