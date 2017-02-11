Former All Black Sione Lauaki reported dead at 35

News has broken of the death of former All Black Sione Lauaki, 35, who apparently suffered from kidney failure.

Lauaki, who played 17 tests, was an enormously destructive forward whose career never reached potential.

He emerged out of Kelston Boys High and played for New Zealand Colts, making his Auckland debut in 2002.

Gutted to hear the passing of Sione Lauaki (Wax). He got me a few times, but a honour to play alongside you in the All Blacks brother. #RIP pic.twitter.com/9q2bjaGaxt — Nick Evans (@nick10evans) February 11, 2017

There were some early doubts about his fitness and commitment. He made his debut for the Chiefs in 2004, switching to Waikato, and made his test debut against Fiji at Albany in 2005.

He also played for the one-off Pacific Islanders combination, and scored tries for them against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa within a 15-day period in 2004.

He played in France, but struck major health problems and was reported to be living in Rarotonga.

- NZ Herald