Olympiakos scores early, beats Larissa 2-0 in Greek league

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Defending champion Olympiakos scored twice in the first nine minutes, then missed several chances for a wider victory against Larissa in the Greek league on Saturday.

Thanassis Androutsos opened the scoring just 14 seconds into the game with a close-range shot off a cross from Seba.

Eight minutes later, Tarik Elyounoussi failed to score from even closer, but Brown Ideye got the rebound for his league-leading 13th goal.

Bad luck caught up with Ideye in the 66th when he was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury.

The win kept Olympiakos 13 points ahead of Panionios, a 1-0 winner at Veria.

Also, Atromitos beat host Asteras 1-0.

