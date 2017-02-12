England rugby winning streak

2015

W Uruguay 60-3, Manchester, RWC

2016

W Scotland 15-9, 6N

W Italy 40-9, Rome 6N

W Ireland 21-10, London, 6N

W Wales 25-21, London, 6N

W France 31-21, Paris, 6N

W Wales 27-13, London

W Australia 39-28, Brisbane

W Australia 23-7, Melbourne

W Australia 44-40, Sydney

W South Africa 37-21, London

W Fiji 58-15, London

W Argentina 27-14, London

W Australia 37-21, London

2017

W France 19-16, London, 6N

W Wales 21-16, Cardiff, 6N

Note: RWC-Rugby World Cup, 6N-Six Nations

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings