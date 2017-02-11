Good performances abound at Porritt Classic

By Athletics New Zealand

Top performances abounded at the Porritt Classic meeting in Hamilton on Saturday evening. Olympians Tom Walsh and Eliza McCartney shone in their first competitions for 2017, both setting new meeting records.

Joshua Hawkins ran the fastest time for 110m hurdles by a Kiwi in New Zealand to set a new resident record of 13.98, erasing the previous record of 14.05 set by James Mortimer in 2005. It was also a new meeting record, better than Mortimers 14.32. by a substantial margin.

The women's 100m hurdles went saw a good battle between perennial foes Fiona Morrison and Rochelle Coster, with Morrison proving too strong over the last few flights to take the win in 13.48 to 13.61.

Tom Walsh showed he will be ready for the Auckland Track Challenge in two weeks for a showdown with Olympic Champion Ryan Crouser from USA. Walsh had a best of 20.70m. In his first competition since winning the IAAF Diamond League title in September, Walsh had three throws over the 20.50m mark that qualifies for selection at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney had her first competition for the year and first since the Rio Olympics with a comfortable clearance of 4.40 to beat Melina Hamilton's meeting record.

Ben Langton Burnell broke through the 80m barrier with the javelin for the first time, getting 80.38 with his second attempt. Throwing on Porritt Stadium where he does most of his training, the Hamilton based athlete was releived to finally get a competition mark over the mystical distance for top javelin throwers.

Hamish Kerr became the third best ever New Zealand high jumper clearing a personal best of 2.17m, 0.03 better than his previous best. He also broke the 2.15m meeting record of William Crayford who finished second this year at 2.05, while Liz Lamb cleared a very good 1.83m to take the women's event.

Hannah O'Connor and Sam Bremer won the 1500m races while Katrina Anderson and Hector Farmer won the 800m events.

Olivia Burne set a new meeting record in the women's 5000m while Jono Jackson took out the men's race.

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: KiwiSaver break really not as good as it sounds Rodney Hide: Trump trumps naysayers Your views: Readers letters'

Lucy Sheet ran a very smart sprint double, winning the 100m final in 11.71 and the 200m in 23.63.

The men's 100m went to Cameron French in a quick 10.57 from Kodi Harman in 10.61. French also won his specialist 400m hurdles in 51.21.

Will Smart took out the men's 200m in a personal best 21.58. and Michael Gutry won the 400m

Results

Men:

100m: Cameron French (Ham) 10.57s 1, Kodi Harman (Ham) 10.61s 2, Nick Smith (L/Hutt) 10.70s 3.

200m: Will Smart (NHB) 21.58s 1, James Guthrie-Croft (Ptoe) 21.60m 2, Zac Topping (Pal/Nth) 21.68s 3.

400m: Michael Gutry (Ham) 49.07s 1, Quin Hartley (Pal/Nth) 49.43s 2, Javon Maccallum (Egmont) 51.13s 3.

800m: Hector Farmer (Wgtn) 1m 54.68s 1, Joshua Ledger (U/Hutt) 1m 55.30s 2, Max Spencer (Wairarapa) 1m 56.98s 3.

1500m: Samuel Bremer (Dunedin) 3m 50.78s 1, Matthew Manning (ACA) 3m 51.23s 2, Isaiah Priddey (Ham) 3m 52.39s 3. Boys; Max Karamanolis (St Pats) 4m 5.90s 1, Sam Hyde-Smith (Scots) 4m 6.65s 2, Korban Eades (Tga) 4m 7.36s 3.

5000m: Jono Jackson (ACA) 14m 58.56s 1, Sean Eustace (Chch Avon) 15m 13.70s 2, Lucas Duross (Napier) 15m 14.71s 3.

110m hurdles: Joshua Hawkins (Ell) 13.98s (NZ resident record) 1, Olly Parkinson (ACA) 14.54s 2, James Sandilands (Chch) 14.62s 3.

300m hurdles: Connor McGiven (St Peters) 42.97s 1, Lane Tims (Ham) 45.43s 2, Hamish McGiven (St Peters) 49.20s 3.

400m hurdles: French 51.21s 1, Parkinson 55.99s 2, Isaac Milne (Te Awamutu) 59.83s 3.

3000m steeplechase: Harry Burnard (Wgtn) 10m 1.99s 1, Mathew Rogers (L/Hutt) 10m 22.54s 2, Liam Woolford (Pal/Nth) 11m 3.08s 3.

Shot put: Tom Walsh (Sth Cant) 20.70m 1, Alexander Parkinson (NHB) 15.24m 2. 6kg; Ryan Ballantyne (Ham) 19.11m 1, Nathaniel Sulupo (L/Hutt) 15.54m 2. 5kg; Nick Palmer (Hastings) 18.65m 1.

Discus throw: Parkinson 56.79m 1, Karlin Nelson (Ham) 46.91m 2. 1.75kg; Nathaniel Sulupo (L/Hutt) 51.38m 1. 1.5kg Connor Bell (NHB) 59.12m 1.

Hammer throw: Anthony Nobilo (NHB) 58.19m 1, Nick Hailes (NHB) 56.95m 2, Todd Bates (Taieri) 53.60m 3.

Javelin throw: Ben Langton-Burnell (Pal/Nth) 80.38m 1, Alex Wood (Ham) 59.41m 2, Aidan Smith (Pal/Nth) 52.23m 3. 700g; Cam Robinson (Kiwi) 55.13m 1.

Long jump: Jesse Bryant (Chch) 7.25m 1, Felix McDonald (Taieri) 6.99m 2, Christopher Goodwin (Ham) 6.92m 3.

High jump: Hamish Kerr (Pal/Nth) 2.17m 1, William Crayford (Wgtn) 2.05m 2, Liam Speer (Wait) 1.95m 3.

Pole vault: Vincent Hobbie (Germany) 4.90m 1, James Steyn (NHB) 4.70m 2, Triston Vincent (Aust) 4.60m 3.

Women:

100m: Lucy Sheat (Marlb) 11.71s 1, Georgia Hulls (Hast) 11.81s 2, Fiona Morrison (Chch) 11.90s 3.

200m: Sheat 23.63s 1, Hulls 23.71s 2, Portia Bing (NHB) 24.75s 3.

400m: Megan Kikuchi (Tak) 57.21s 1, Jessica Hood (Hinemoa) 57.80s 2, Jamie Sowter (Wait) 58.12s 3.

800m: Katrina Anderson (Papk) 2m 10.34s 1, Anna Bramley (NHB) 2m 14.64s 2, Deigna Khamal (Ham) 2m 15.20s 3.

1500m: Hannah OConnor (Egmont) 4m 32.90s 1, Harriet Bush (Cant) 4m 51.48s 2, Maiya Christini (ACA) 4m 52.23s 3. Girls; Charli Miller (St Peters) 4m 44.53s 1, Aimee Ferguson (Rototuna) 4m 47.22s 2, Caitlin Bassett (Wgtn East) 4m 48.32s 3.

5000m: Olivia Burne (ACA) 16m 24.76s 1.

80m hurdles: Katie Corbett (Fairfield) 12.49s 1, Sarah Langsbury (Ariki) 12.75s 2, Hinewai Knowles (Cambridge) 13.05s 3.

100m hurdles: Morrison 13.48s 1, Rochelle Coster (Pak) 13.61s 2, Leanna Ryan (Ham) 14.75s 3. U20; Alexandra Hyland (ACA) 15.23s 1, Summer Rutherford (Chch) 15.38s 2, Natasha Eady (NHB) 21.34s 3. U18; Kayla Goodwin (Ham) 14.75s 1, Cara Lonergan (NHB) 15.66s 2, Hayley Marx (Puk) 15.93s 3.

300m hurdles: Alessandra Macdonald (Ham) 46.10s 1, Katie Corbett (Fairfield) 47.00s 2, Hayley Marx (Puk) 47.20s 3.

400m hurdles: Anna Percy (Chch) 60.79s 1, Celine Pearn (Wait) 63.27s 2, Tegan Duffy (Chch) 64.76s 3.

3000m steeplechase: Amanda Holyer (NHB) 12m 18.08s 1, Hannah Haworth (Ham) 12m 41.30s 2.

Shot put: Maddison-Lee Wesche (Wait) 14.44m 1, Te Rina Keenan (Wait) 14.01m 2, Mellata Tatola (NHB) 13.62m 3.

Discus: Keenan 56.08m 1, Siositina Hakeai (ACA) 54.31m 2, Tatiana Kaumoana (Te Aroha) 43.40m 3.

Hammer throw: Nicole Bradley (Otago) 59.68m 1, Lauren Bruce (Sth Cant) 51.74m 2, Tatola 3kg 51.27m 3.

Javelin throw: 600g; Madeleine Chapman (NHB) 49.18m 1, Stephanie Wrathall (NHB) 47.05m 2, Laura Overton (Taieri) 46.76m 3.

Long jump: Ashleigh Sando (Ham) 5.74m 1, Diana Ismagilova (NHB) 5.74m 2, Ashleigh Bennett (Hawera) 5.54m 3.

High jump: Elizabeth Lamb (Wait) 1.83m 1, Alexandra Hyland (ACA) 1.75m 2, Imogen Skelton (Wgtn) 1.70m 3.

Pole vault: Eliza McCartney (NHB) 4.40m 1, Katrin Pfitznerr (NHB) 3.40 2, Alana Doust (AUST) 3.30 3.

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Athletics New Zealand