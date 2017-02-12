Racing: Rider has no need to wonder

Johnathan Parkes brushed aside an earlier disappointment at Te Rapa to celebrate another group one victory on star sprinter Start Wondering.

The central districts jockey produced a copybook ride on the Wanganui 6-year-old to win the NRM Sprint on the Evan and JJ Rayner-trained speedster.

Parkes was naturally downhearted when Volpe Veloce ran fourth after failing to stay in the group two Cambridge Stud Sir Tristram Fillies' Classic, but the smile was back on his face four races later.

He bounced Start Wondering out of the gates to trail the leader Saracino and they were into the clear 400m from home.

"We had a good barrier and I just wanted to get him out and going," Parkes said.

"It couldn't have worked out any better when we got the split at the top of the straight.

"He just goes out and gives his all and he's won nicely again."

Since his return from Sydney after a bleeding attack, Start Wondering has won three of his five starts, including the group one Railway Stakes.

"He's a very good horse and it was another very good ride," said Evan Rayner, who prepares the gelding for his Wanganui owner Steve Gudsell. "I trained for his uncle nearly 50 years ago!"

He wouldn't be drawn on Start Wondering's next target, but the group one Haunui Farm WFA Classic at Otaki in two weeks is most likely.

Natuzzi found the line strongly to finish runner-up ahead of 3-year-olds Saracino and Heroic Valour. Favourite Kawi ran on for fifth.