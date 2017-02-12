Racing: 'Old firm' reign supreme

Vinnie Colgan and Volkstok'n'barrell returned to their winning ways at Te Rapa yesterday to add another prestigious victory to their records.

The Cambridge jockey was reunited with the 5-year-old and the "old firm" reigned supreme in New Zealand's richest weight-for-age race, the group one Herbie Dyke Stakes.

"I haven't been on him for a little while so it's great to be back," said Colgan, who won a group one double in the Haunui Farm Classic and the New Zealand Stakes aboard the Tavistock gelding last season.

Colgan didn't miss a beat on Volkstok'n'barrell in yesterday's feature where he settled gelding three back on the fence and they were off the rail before the turn.

"We had a sweet trip and when I pulled him out he picked up nicely," he said. "He's a tough horse."

In a driving finish, they narrowly had the better of 3-year-old Savile Row, who didn't help his chances by ducking in under pressure.

Volkstok'n'barrell is trained at Ruakaka by Donna Logan and Chris Gibbs and they admitted to savouring a huge degree of satisfaction from yesterday's victory.

"It's just so nice to see him back, he's such a neat horse," Logan said.

"This was our plan all the way through, we're so excited. He's had his knockers and we've kept quiet and now he's done it.

"He's had awkward draws, distances that didn't suit and weights that didn't favour him but he was 100 per cent today."

Logan will let the dust settle before confirming the next move with Volkstok'n'barrell, but another crossing of the Tasman is in the mix.

"We might sneak back to Australia - there are a lot of options over there," she said.

Savile Row's performance has him on the $6 second line of betting with Camino Rocoso for the group one Vodafone New Zealand Derby, while Authentic Paddy put in his typically honest effort for third.

In her final race, in-foal Abidewithme finished with a flourish for fourth.

- NZ Racing Desk