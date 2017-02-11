Koivu gives Wild win over Lightning

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) " Mikko Koivu scored the lone goal in the shootout for Minnesota as the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Friday night to avoid losing consecutive home games for the first time this season.

Koivu used a masterful left-right move to flip the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy, who denied Jason Pominville and Zach Parise before and after Koivu. Brayden Point, who scored for Tampa Bay in regulation, Jonathan Drouin and Nikita Kucherov all went wide right with their shootout attempts against Devan Dubnyk.

Nino Niederreiter scored in regulation, and Dubnyk made 26 saves for the Wild.

Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots for the Lightning.

BLACKHAWKS 5, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) " Chicago linemates Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin each scored and combined for seven points to help the Blackhawks beat Winnipeg.

Duncan Keith's late goal was the winner, and Marian Hossa also scored.

Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.

The goaltenders were busy in the fifth and final meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals. Chicago's Corey Crawford made 28 saves in his 22nd victory of the season, and Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.