Green scores rare triple-double as Warriors beat Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) " Draymond Green had an uncommon triple-double while scoring only four points as the Golden State Warriors beat Memphis 122-107 on Friday night for their first victory over the Grizzlies in three tries this season.

Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-best 10 steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points to lead Golden State. Kevin Durant added 24 and Andre Iguodala had 22, missing only one of seven shots. Stephen Curry finished with 18 points.

The Warriors lost two previous games to Memphis this season, including when they blew a 24-point lead in the second half on Jan. 6. This time, they held a 26-point advantage in the fourth quarter and didn't let the Grizzlies (33-23) back in it.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 20 points.

NUGGETS 131, KNICKS 123

NEW YORK (AP) " Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 40 points to lead Denver past New York.

On the day Charles Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden, the current Knicks proved again they can't play defense anywhere near the way his Knicks teams did, and lost their fourth straight.

Former Knicks forward Wilson Chandler added 19 points, Jameer Nelson had 16 points and 12 assists, and Denver shot 56.8 percent from the field.

Carmelo Anthony scored 33 points against his former team and Kristaps Porzingis added 17, but Jokic dominated the matchup of second-year big men from Europe.

The Serbian center was 17 of 23 from the field and added nine rebounds and five assists as the Nuggets reached 120 points for the eighth time in their last 16 games.

Oakley was arrested after an altercation with security guards Wednesday, and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan announced Oakley had been banned from the arena during an ESPN Radio interview, though said he was open to reconciling with the forward. Fans chanted "We want Oakley!" and "Free Charles Oakley!" in the first quarter.

HEAT 108, NETS 99

NEW YORK (AP) " James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points as Miami rallied to win its 13th straight game, beating beleaguered Brooklyn.

Goran Dragic had 21 points, and Tyler Johnson added 18 for the Heat.

Miami's winning streak, the third-best in team history, is the longest current run in the NBA. It is the top streak in league annals by a team under .500 throughout, and the best that began with a club at least 19 games below .500. Miami was 11-30 when the run started with a victory over Houston on Jan. 17.

Brook Lopez scored 30 points for the Nets.

PELICANS 122, TIMBERWOLVES 106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) " Anthony Davis had 42 points and 13 rebounds to win a duel with Karl-Anthony Towns and lift New Orleans past Minnesota.,

Davis hit 16 of 22 shots, including two 3-pointers, and Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 12 assists to get the Pelicans off to a good start on their final trip before hosting the All-Star game next weekend. New Orleans shot a season-high 60 percent and hit 12 3-pointers.

Towns scored 36 points, and Andrew Wiggins had 29 for the Timberwolves.

WIZARDS 112, PACERS 107

WASHINGTON (AP) " In a matchup between two of the NBA's top teams since New Year's Day, John Wall heard "MVP!" chants and had 26 points and 14 assists to lead Washington past Indiana.

After Monta Ellis made it a one-point game at 103-102 on a floater in the lane with about 1 1/2 minutes remaining, Wall took over. The All-Star point guard accounted for eight of Washington's last nine points on a 17-foot pullup jumper, a pass to Markieff Morris for a 3, and then three free throws.

Morris scored a season-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds. Bradley Beal added 20 points for the Wizards, who have won 18 of their past 19 home games.

Paul George scored 31 points for Indiana.

SPURS 103, PISTONS 92

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (AP) " Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and San Antonio never trailed against Detroit.

Dewayne Dedmon had 17 points and 17 rebounds, reaching season highs in both categories, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Spurs led 27-19 after the first quarter and finished the second on a 12-2 run to take a 60-41 lead.

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons had won seven of their previous eight at home.

LAKERS 122, BUCKS 114

MILWAUKEE (AP) " Nick Young scored 26 points to help Los Angeles overcome a career-high 41 points by Giannis Antetokounmpo and withstand a furious late rally to beat Milwaukee.

Young connected on his first eight shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Lou Williams added 21 points for the Lakers.