Rugby: Rebels too good for Messam's Chiefs at Brisbane 10s

All Black Liam Messam had the honour of scoring the first try of the inaugural Brisbane Global 10s rugby tournament in Brisbane today but the Rebels were too good in the end, winning 19-5.

With temperatures in the middle of Suncorp Stadium reaching 42degC, both teams suffered with the heat and pace in the first game of the tournament but it was the Rebels who coped better and they controlled the match in the second half.

Messam scored from wide on the left in the first half before Tom English replied for the Rebels with a breakout try to tie the match 5-5 at halftime.

Jordan Uelese and Reece Hodge scored second-half tries for the Rebels as the Chiefs struggled for possession and territory.

The Chiefs' bench had an electric fan set up on the sideline but it was the Rebels who kept their cool.

- NZ Herald