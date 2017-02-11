ATP World Tour Ecuador Open Results

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (2), Spain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Thomaz Bellucci (4), Brazil, def. Renzo Olivo (8), Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.

Victor Estrella Burgos, Dominican Republic, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

James Cerretani, United States, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak (3), New Zealand, 6-3, 5-7, 10-3.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings