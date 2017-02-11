DETROIT (AP) " Family spokesman: Little Caesars Pizza founder Mike Ilitch, owner of Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, dies at 87.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
DETROIT (AP) " Family spokesman: Little Caesars Pizza founder Mike Ilitch, owner of Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, dies at 87.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 11 Feb 2017 14:01:12 Processing Time: 364ms