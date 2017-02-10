Mainz beats Augsburg 2-0 to end winless streak in Bundesliga

MAINZ, Germany (AP) " Mainz finally ended its winless streak in the Bundesliga following the departure of top-scorer Yunus Malli with a 2-0 victory over visiting Augsburg on Friday.

Goals in either half from Leven Oztunali and Spanish midfielder Jairo gave Martin Schmidt's side its first win of 2017.

"They still have power, look at them," Schmidt said, referring to his players celebrating in front of the home fans.

Schmidt's heaviest defeat as Mainz coach came in a 4-0 defeat at Hoffenheim last weekend, while his side could only draw the previous two games after Malli departed for Wolfsburg. The Turkey midfielder had scored seven goals and set up six more for Mainz this season.

Oztunali broke the deadlock on a counterattack after half an hour, starting the move after Augsburg lost the ball, passing to Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who found Jhon Cordoba, and continuing his run to head in the Colombian forward's cross.

Augsburg made two changes at the break but failed to improve.

Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz brought Cordoba down in the penalty area before the hour mark and Jairo duly scored the spot kick. Malli used to take the penalties.

Former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic made his first start for Mainz. He made his Bundesliga debut as a substitute last weekend.

"He needs these games to come further," Schmidt said.

Mainz overtook Augsburg to move ninth ahead of the rest of the 20th round and leave the visiting side 11th, behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.