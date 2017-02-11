9:50am Sat 11 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

UCLA cheerleader takes two hard falls, but bounces back

UCLA cheerleaders perform before the game against Stanford Cardinal. Photo/Getty Images
UCLA cheerleaders perform before the game against Stanford Cardinal. Photo/Getty Images

She is going to be all right, folks.

UCLA cheerleader Sophie Lellis-Petrie took not one, but two scary falls during a single time-out in the Bruins' come-from-behind basketball win over Oregon yesterday.


"Say a prayer, light a candle for that young angel of UCLA," Bruins and NBA legend Bill Walton said on the ESPN telecast.

Sophie fell off the top of the pyramid, crashing hard to the floor, and then her saviour tripped, while trying to rush her safety.

Luckily, Sophie was not seriously injured and even came back on the court for the end of the game.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 11 Feb 2017 10:43:09 Processing Time: 31ms