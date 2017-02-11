UCLA cheerleader takes two hard falls, but bounces back

She is going to be all right, folks.

UCLA cheerleader Sophie Lellis-Petrie took not one, but two scary falls during a single time-out in the Bruins' come-from-behind basketball win over Oregon yesterday.

2 Ls, one cheerleader pic.twitter.com/k01cBMV27t — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 10, 2017

"Say a prayer, light a candle for that young angel of UCLA," Bruins and NBA legend Bill Walton said on the ESPN telecast.

Sophie fell off the top of the pyramid, crashing hard to the floor, and then her saviour tripped, while trying to rush her safety.

Luckily, Sophie was not seriously injured and even came back on the court for the end of the game.

- NZ Herald