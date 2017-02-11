9:32am Sat 11 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Second-seeded Ramos-Vinolas into semifinals in Ecuador Open

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) " Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain defeated countryman Roberto Carballes Baena on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Ecuador Open.

The second-seeded Ramos-Vinolas won 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 and is now the favorite to take the clay-court tournament after top-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia was beaten on Thursday by unseeded Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic.

Ramos-Vinolas won last year on clay in Bastad, Sweden, for his only ATP singles title.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 11 Feb 2017 11:09:12 Processing Time: 24ms