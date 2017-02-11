Biathlon body suspends Glazyrina of Russia for doping

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) " The International Biathlon Union says it has suspended Ekaterina Glazyrina of Russia on suspicion of doping, hours before she was due to race at the world championships.

Glazyrina was suspended based on a report by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren, who alleged doping was rife in Russian sport. He also accused the national anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, and a drug-testing lab of covering up hundreds of failed tests.

The IBU says "several samples of the athlete may have contained prohibited substances and doping controls conducted by RUSADA may have been tampered (with)."

The 29-year-old Glazyrina had been due to compete in Friday's world championship sprint race and has been replaced by Russian teammate Irina Uslugina.