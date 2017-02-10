12:56am Sat 11 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Russian runner Maria Savinova stripped of Olympic gold; Caster Semenya in line to take title

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) " Russian runner Maria Savinova stripped of Olympic gold; Caster Semenya in line to take title.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 11 Feb 2017 01:49:11 Processing Time: 13ms