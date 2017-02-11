Cricket: Kohli strolls to double ton

Indian batting star Virat Kohli continued his purple patch of test batting form against Bangladesh in Hyderabad last night.

Kohli hit 204, to push India into a dominating position. Midway through the second session, the hosts had reached 513 for five.

It was the Indian skipper's fourth test double century since last July. He got his runs off 246 balls with 24 fours. Kohli shared a 222-run fourth innings stand with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 82.

Kohli's previous double tons were 200 against the West Indies at North Sound, 211 against New Zealand at Indore, 235 against England at Mumbai and now this effort.

Altogether he has 16 test centuries and his innings last night bumped his test average up to 51.91 from 54 tests.

Bangladesh are coming off the 2-0 test series loss in New Zealand. This is a one-off test against the Indians.

