Thursday's Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

MILWAUKEE (AP) " Bucks star Jabari Parker has suffered a season-ending left knee injury for the second time in three years.

Parker will need surgery after tearing the ACL in the third quarter of the Bucks' 116-88 loss to Miami on Wednesday. The Bucks say the recovery and rehabilitation period will take about a year, meaning he will miss the beginning of next season.

Parker was averaging a career-high 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds as one of the Bucks' franchise cornerstones and the team's second-leading scorer. Until Wednesday, he showed no signs that the knee was giving him trouble, consistently making explosive drives to the bucket.

Parker went down with 6:34 left in the third quarter after making minimal contact with a defender with his body on a drive to the lane. His left knee did not make contact but buckled.

PRO FOOTBALL

TEMPE, Arizona (AP) " Carson Palmer is coming back for a 15th NFL season.

The 37-year-old quarterback made the commitment in a statement.

"My intent was to take some time after the (2016) season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally," Palmer said.

"On both fronts, I can say I'm ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season."

There had been speculation about Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald for next season. Fitzgerald said last week he was returning.

Palmer and Fitzgerald each agreed to one-year contract extensions last year. Palmer's deal put him under contract through 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " The Indianapolis Colts released 33-year-old linebacker D'Qwell Jackson, a move that will save the Colts about $5.5 million under the salary cap.

It's the first significant decision made by new general manager Chris Ballard.

Jackson started all three seasons he was in Indy and was the defensive signal caller and leading tackler " before missing the final four games of last season to serve a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) " The Miami Marlins are for sale, and owner Jeffrey Loria may have a buyer.

Loria has a preliminary agreement to sell the team to a New York businessman, but the deal could fall through because the final purchase price hasn't been determined, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on the negotiations.

The preliminary agreement was for a purchase price of about $1.6 billion, the person said, but added that was before the prospective buyer did due diligence. The final offer by the potential buyer could be much lower, the person said.

The person declined to identify the prospective buyer but said other parties are also interested in purchasing the team, and negotiations with them might eventually be reopened.

Forbes reported earlier Thursday, citing two unidentified sources, that Marlins President David Samson has said that there is a $1.6 billion handshake agreement for a sale.