Danish golfer, minus a caddie, leads Vic Open after 2 rounds

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) " Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark, playing without a caddie, shot a 6-under 67 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after 36 holes of the Ladies European Tour's season-opening Vic Open.

Larsen, pulling her own bag on a cart, had a 12-under total of 134 at the Thirteenth Beach Golf Links, which is using both its Beach and Creek courses through the first two rounds of the tournament.

"I don't really need a caddie. I just need someone to talk to me on the course, just be there," Larsen said. "As you can see, I'm pretty good on my own."

Larsen is staying with a family at Ocean Grove, the next seaside community down the coast, and the father is a member at Thirteenth Beach.

Larsen was considering some extra help for the weekend.

"Maybe my host can help out, otherwise I'll have to find a local one," she said.

Four golfers are tied for second: England's Holly Clyburn (69 Friday), Australians Su Oh (65) and Whitney Hiller (69), and Sandra Gal of Germany, who also shot 69.

First-round leader Laura Davies of England, who opened with a 65, shot 76 Friday and was seven strokes off the lead. Davies was 5-over on her opening five holes, including a double bogey at the par-4 fourth.

The women's event is being held in conjunction with the Australian PGA tour's men's Vic Open, teeing off in alternate groups.

In the men's event, Australian 22-year-old Jake McLeod shot an 11-under 61 to break the course record on the Beach layout. McLeod had two eagles, eight birdies and a bogey to move to 13-under and lead by one stroke after two rounds.

Men and women are playing for equal prize money " 500,000 Australian dollars ($381,000), for each tournament.