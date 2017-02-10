Cavs' big guns silenced by Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) " Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 in the NBA on Thursday night.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the 63rd triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who now can focus on their showdown with former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, LeBron James 18 and Kevin Love 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won four straight. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Wednesday's win at Indiana that he was considering resting the three All-Stars, but they all started.

ROCKETS 107, HORNETS 95

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) " James Harden had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as Houston beat Charlotte for its third straight win.

It was the 25th time Harden has scored at least 30 points.

Harden was just 8 of 21 from the field and had nine turnovers, but turned up his play a notch down the stretch as the Rockets overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit.

The Rockets forced the Hornets into a season-high 22 turnovers, leading to 27 points.

Patrick Beverley had 17 points and Montrezl Harrell added 15 off the bench for the Rockets (39-17)

Nic Batum had 15 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost eight of their last nine.

MAVERICKS 112, JAZZ 105, OT

DALLAS (AP) " Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, including eight in overtime to help Dallas rally from a 21-point deficit to beat Utah.

Barnes' three-point play ended an 11-0 run that began late in regulation and put Dallas ahead 107-100. Devin Harris scored the first four points of OT.

Utah's Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 36 points, but missed a 3-point attempt from the left corner as regulation ended.

The Mavericks scored the final four points of regulation, on a dunk by Barnes and a rebound basket from the edge of the foul line by Dirk Nowitzki with 3 seconds remaining.

Nowitzki finished with 20 points. Utah's Rudy Gobert scored 15 points and added 15 rebounds before fouling out with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

CELTICS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 111

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) " Isaiah Thomas scored 34 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, as Boston rebounded from a loss the previous night to beat Portland.

Marcus Smart added 18 for the Celtics, who had seven scorers in double figures. Thomas, who went into the game as the NBA's No. 2 scorer behind Russell Westbrook, has scored 20 or more points in 37 straight games. He surpassed the 10.6 points he was averaging in fourth quarters to lead the league.

Damian Lillard had 28 points and seven assists for the Blazers, while Al-Farouq Aminu added 26 points.

76ERS 112, MAGIC 111

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) " T.J. McConnell made the go-ahead jumper with 5.8 seconds remaining, Dario Saric came off the bench to score 24 points and Philadelphia beat Orlando.

McConnell's basket in the lane came after Ersan Ilyasova won the jump ball against Evan Fournier in the waning moments of a game that featured 10 lead changes and five ties before the Sixers completed their final rally.

Moments earlier, Magic center Nikola Vucevic had blocked Ilyasova's shot in the corner with 13 seconds remaining and Orlando holding a one-point lead.

Ilyasova was the only starter in double figures with 16 points for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Fournier led Orlando with 24 points but accounted for six of the team's 21 turnovers. Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Magic's third straight loss.