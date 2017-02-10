Basketball: Big game for Steven Adams as Thunder topple Cavaliers

Kiwi centre Steven Adams has played another strong hand as the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a notable 118-109 victory over the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers this afternoon.

Adams was the best big man on show, racking up 20 points on 9/14 shooting to go with 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist and steal apiece as the Thunder pulled away in the second half to claim the win.

Russell Westbrook again paced the Thunder with his 29th triple double of the season, posting 29 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals to balance out seven turnovers and 11/29 shooting.

Victor Oladipo added 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists as he continues to find his groove, while Cam Payne added 15 points in a 13 minute bench cameo.

Having played the night before in Indiana, Cleveland pondered resting their star trio - LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love - and were not at their best due to the fatigue.

Irving had 28 points, Love had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and James 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists as Cleveland remain atop the Eastern Conference despite the loss.

Oklahoma City stay seventh in the West with a 31-23 record, but are seven games clear of eighth spot and staying in touch with the teams above them in the playoff race.

The Thunder are next in action on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors in Kevin Durant's return to Oklahoma City.

