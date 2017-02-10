Watch: Is this the worst cricket review ever?​

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Getting Virat Kohli out on his home turf is no mean feat, but this attempt from Bangladesh is just laughable.

The visitors requested a decision review against the Indian skipper on day one of a stand-alone Test in India in what could be the most desperate attempt at snagging a wicket we'll see this year.

Kohli prodded a ball to the covers off the bowling of spinner Taijul Islam in the 62nd over, clearly hitting the ball off the meat of the bat before doing up his gloves in preparation for the next delivery.

But a small shout for LBW from behind the stumps was all wicketkeeper and captain Mushfiqur Rahim needed to go upstairs for a review.

The third umpire, obviously bemused at the shocking call, took no time in dismissing the review, shutting down the Bangladeshi skipper in 18 seconds flat after replays revealed no pad was involved in the shot.

That Bangladesh review on Virat Kohli last night, is definitely the worst I've seen. Absolute shocker from Mushfiqur Rahim. — Tim Evans (@tjevans252) February 10, 2017

The look on Kohli's face was priceless - a WTF look! Oh Mushfiqur you have absolutely made my morning with that review. #INDvBAN — Abdul Firfire (@afirfire) February 9, 2017

Kohli scored his 16th test century and Murali Vijay his 15th as India reached 356-3 at stumps.

Skipper Kohli was unbeaten on 111 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane was not out 45 after India won the toss.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Ross Taylor named in New Zealand XI squad Wynne Gray: Pace part of cricket's allure Video Watch: DRS call by Bangladesh takes commentators by surprise

After the tea break, Kohli and Vijay (108) added 28 runs to their third-wicket partnership, putting on 54 runs in total.

Vijay brought up his century off 149 balls, including 11 fours and a six. At the other end, Kohli was in cruise mode as he notched up his half-century off 70 balls.

But Vijay was out soon out, bowled round his legs by Taijul Islam (1-50) in the 64th over.

Like other batsmen before him, Rahane was comfortable at the crease as the Bangladesh attack posed little threat on a first-day pitch.

Kohli and Rahane put on 50 off 97 balls, and later brought up the 100-run stand off 138 balls.

Vijay shared a 178-run second-wicket partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara after Bangladesh snared a wicket in the first over of their first test on Indian soil.

Opener Lokesh Rahul (2) was bowled after getting an inside edge off Taskin Ahmed.

Vijay had a reprieve when Mehedi Hasan missed a run-out chance at the non-striker's end in the 19th over and the second-wicket pair lifted the total to 180 in the 51st over before Pujara was caught behind off Hasan (1-70).

Pujara faced 177 balls for his 83, including nine boundaries. He broke Chandu Borde's long-standing record of most first-class runs (1,604) in an Indian season.

"We both think in the same way, and in the middle we are each other's company," Vijay said of his partnership with Pujara. "And Virat (Kohli) has been in fantastic touch and taken his game to a different level. I thought 340 would be a good score at the end, but he made the extra 10-20 runs possible."

Ahmed said his teammates lamented the state of the pitch.

"It was a good wicket to bat on," Ahmed said. "In the first hour of play, there was some movement. But afterwards it was easy for the batsmen."

India surprisingly went in with three pacemen and with two spinners in the bowling attack, recalling Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the injured Amit Mishra.

Also, Karun Nair made way for Rahane. Nair became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in test cricket when he posted 303 in Chennai against England, but was left out for the Hyderabad match.

-news.com.au and AP