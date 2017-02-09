Cricket: Ross Taylor named in New Zealand XI squad

By David Leggat

Key batsman Ross Taylor will line up against South Africa for a New Zealand XI in their warmup T20 match at Eden Park on Wednesday.

However it's not expected to lead to a possible recall to the New Zealand squad for the only T20 international at the same ground next Friday night.

Taylor will sit out Central Districts' playoff match in the Ford Trophy against Northern Districts tomorrow and the penultimate game and final in the competition, should CD make it that far.

The idea is to give New Zealand's senior batsman, coming off a fine century in the deciding Chappell Hadlee match against Australia last Sunday, a look at the South African attack ahead of the five-game ODI series starting at Hamilton's Seddon Park next Sunday.

Taylor wasn't wanted for the three-game T20 series against Bangladesh and his chances of making it back for Friday night appear slim.

The New Zealand squad for the T20/ODI series is expected to be named on Sunday.

Two other players expected to figure in the T20 warmup game are opener Martin Guptill, making his way back from a hamstring strain, and fast bowler Adam Milne.

The injury-plagued CD quick hasn't been sighted in domestic cricket this season, but is coming along nicely in training with a chance to figure in the ODI series and some Plunket Shield cricket in March, if his fitness is up to scratch.

- NZ Herald