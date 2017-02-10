9:17am Fri 10 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Horrific crash sees Monaco skier suffer serious injuries

Monaco skier Olivier Jenot was severely injured in a disastrous crash during the men's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland yesterday.

The 2013 Winter Universiade gold medallist received immediate medical attention for internal bleeding and a punctured lung after turning a corner badly during the race, losing balance while mid-air and landing forcefully on his back.

The 28-year-old was lifted by helicopter to hospital in the local town of Chur, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The Monegasque flag-bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics is the latest athlete to be seriously injured at the championships.

Thomas Biesemeyer of the USA dislocated his shoulder, as well as suffering a hip strain, while Slovakian Andreas Zampa suffered a bruised heel and pelvis.

Croatian Max Ullrich also suffered bad bruising to the pelvic and shoulder area.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 10 Feb 2017 09:18:09 Processing Time: 6ms