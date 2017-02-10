Horrific crash sees Monaco skier suffer serious injuries

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Monaco skier Olivier Jenot was severely injured in a disastrous crash during the men's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland yesterday.

The 2013 Winter Universiade gold medallist received immediate medical attention for internal bleeding and a punctured lung after turning a corner badly during the race, losing balance while mid-air and landing forcefully on his back.

The 28-year-old was lifted by helicopter to hospital in the local town of Chur, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The Monegasque flag-bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics is the latest athlete to be seriously injured at the championships.

Thomas Biesemeyer of the USA dislocated his shoulder, as well as suffering a hip strain, while Slovakian Andreas Zampa suffered a bruised heel and pelvis.

Croatian Max Ullrich also suffered bad bruising to the pelvic and shoulder area.

- NZ Herald