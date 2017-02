Kiwi tennis player Marcus Daniell is through to the doubles semi finals at the ATP tournament in Montpellier.

Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner have beaten the French pairing of Julien Benneteau and Jeremy Chardy 3-6,6-4,10-6 to reach the semis in Montpellier.

But third seeds Kiwi Michael Venus and Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt have lost 6-4,7-5 to the Zverev brothers, Alexander and Mischa.

- NZ Herald